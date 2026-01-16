Yogi-Modi govt destroying Varanasi heritage: Cong slams Manikarnika Ghat redevelopment

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The Congress on Friday alleged that "the Yogi-Modi government" is "completely destroying" the heritage of Varanasi and demanded that the ongoing work at Manikarnika Ghat be immediately stopped, with any further action only after consultation with religious leaders there.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai alleged that the "Yogi-Modi government" in the state only pretends to uphold Hindutva but in reality, they are "completely atheistic".

"Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone in 2023 for the beautification of Manikarnika Ghat but he has completely destroyed the Ghat in the name of beautification," Rai said at a press conference here along with party colleague Abhay Dubey.

The Manikarnika Ghat is among the oldest and most sacred cremation grounds in Hinduism and is believed to grant 'moksha', or liberation from the cycle of birth and death, giving it immense religious and cultural significance.

Protesters have opposed a demolition drive under the redevelopment plan of the Manikarnika Ghat and alleged damage to a century-old idol of Ahilyabai Holkar, a charge refuted by the district administration.

District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar on Wednesday said artefacts had been "secured" by the culture department and would be reinstalled in their original form after the work is completed. He added that the revamp was aimed at improving sanitation and space management at the ghat which witnesses a large number of cremations daily.

Rai said the Manikarnika Ghat holds immense significance all over the world. When people from Hindu society pass away, their last wish is that their body be cremated at Manikarnika Ghat, he said.

"The BJP government has built a mall in the name of a corridor in Baba Vishwanath's 'darbar'. Thousands of years-old temples were demolished and the Akshayavat tree was cut down and completely destroyed to build the mall," he said.

The Manikarnika Ghat, whose renovation was carried out by Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar, has had its statues broken by the BJP government, Rai claimed.

Underlining the demands of the Congress, he said the ongoing action at Manikarnika Ghat should be immediately stopped and further work be carried out after consultation with the religious leaders there.

"The work of destroying Dalmandi should be stopped and complete arrangements for its rehabilitation should be made. The Congress will not allow such wrong actions in Banaras. We stand firmly with the people and will firmly confront this government," he said.

Dubey alleged that the BJP government has committed destruction at Manikarnika Ghat and thereby insulted Lord Shankar and Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar.

"This is a heinous crime and it has happened at the behest of Modi ji," he said.

The Congress on Thursday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the redevelopment of the Manikarnika Ghat, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge alleging that he wants to erase every historical heritage to "simply affix" his own nameplate.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also attacked the Modi government over the issue, saying "destroying the country's religious and historical heritage in the name of development for the commercial interests of a few individuals is a grave sin".

The protest, which began on Tuesday, was led by members of the Pal Samaj Samiti and supported by sections of the Marathi community and other local groups.

Mahendra Pal of the Samiti claimed that the century-old idol of Holkar at the Ghat was removed during the demolition drive.

Ajay Sharma, president of the Sanatan Rakshak Dal, alleged that several consecrated idols at the ghat were damaged, calling it an affront to religious sentiments. PTI ASK ASK KSS KSS