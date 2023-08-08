Yogi orders building of new guest houses in Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Bengaluru, Delhi

Lucknow, Aug 7 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to build new state guest houses in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya and Prayagraj, Bengaluru in Karnataka, and Delhi.

While reviewing the work of the State Estate Department, the chief minister said there is a need for new guest houses in Prayagraj and Ayodhya for state guests.

Similarly, a new state guest house should be built in Bengaluru, Karnataka and land for it must be identified soon as possible, an official release said.

The chief minister said despite the availability of UP Bhawan, UP Sadan and the Indraprastha guest house in Delhi, there is a need for another guest house in the city.

He pointed out that suitable land is available in Sector 148 of UP's Gautam Buddha Nagar which is a part of the Delhi-National Capital Region.

While reviewing the arrangement of MLAs' residences and guest houses, the Chief Minister laid special emphasis on facilities and security in the buildings. PTI SAB RHL