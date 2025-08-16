Yogi pays tribute to Avanti Bai Lodhi, calls her sacrifice for freedom movement inspiration for Indians

Lucknow, Aug 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday paid tributes to Avanti Bai Lodhi on her 195th birth anniversary, saying that her struggle and sacrifice for the motherland is an inspiration for every Indian.

Addressing a gathering in Lucknow, Adityanath said, "Today on the 195th birth anniversary of the great warrior Avanti Bai Lodhi ji, I pay my humble tributes to her memories. She led a big struggle to overthrow the dictatorial regime for the independence of India. Her struggle, her sacrifice for the motherland is an inspiration for every Indian." He announced that to honour the warrior, the double engine government has established a new Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) in Budaun, named after her, and is dedicated to the daughters of the state. "At present our government has also taken an inititiave to install a statue of Avanti Bai Lodhi jee there," he added.

After the BJP-led government came to power, to express respect towards women, the state government with Centre's support, estabilished the Central Agricultural University in Jhansi named after Maharani Lakshmibai ji. The Medical College in Banda was also named to honour Maharani Durgavati.

"Three new battalions of PAC are being established in the name of Veerangna Uda Devi (Lucknow), Veerangna Jhalkari Bai Kori (Gorakhpur) and Veerangna Avanti Bai Lodhi (Budaun)," Adityanath said.

According to the official website of Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi Vishwavidyalaya, located in Sagar (Madhya Pradesh), Lodhi is an important presence among the great leaders of India's first war of Independence. Born on August 16, 1831 in Mankehani village in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh, she imbued with the qualities of bravery, courage and valor since childhood.

Her father Rao Jujhar Singh was a landlord. Avantibai had mastered swordsmanship and horse riding as a child. In March 1858, the British army attacked the queen and her army and in the fierce battle, she fought valiantly. Upon seeing herself surrounded by the British, she remembered her resolve of not letting the enemy touch her body and sacrificed herself with her sword, the official website read.

Adityanath further said that in memory of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar, the construction of Shramik hostels at seven places for working women in the state is ongoing. This new hostel will serve as a safe place for the working women, enabling them to easily travel to their jobs and motivate them to move forward, he said.

More than 219,000 police personnel were recruited in the Uttar Pradesh Police force in the last 8 years, of which 20 per cent were women, Adityanath noted.

"Today, a sufficient number of the state's daughters are effectively carrying forward the campaign of Mission Shakti within Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya posted on X in Hindi to pay his respect to the queen warrior Avanti Bai Lodhi "On the birth anniversary of immortal martyr Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi ji, who gave a new direction to the revolution of 1857, I garlanded and offered floral tributes to her statue and paid my respects to her," he said in the post.

The life of Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi was a symbol of courage, sacrifice and indomitable struggle for the freedom of the motherland and set an amazing example of bravery against injustice and subjugation, he added.

"She made social welfare and patriotism the aim of her life and her valour and national service will always remain immortal, her ideals will continue to inspire every generation," Maurya further said, adding that on the ocassion of her birth anniversary Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, along with other party officials and workers were also present.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also in a post on X in Hindi said, "Today in Lucknow, paying floral tribute to the statue of freedom fighter, embodiment of courage and valour, great warrior queen Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi ji." PTI NAV APL OZ OZ OZ