Yogi seeks clarification on delay in compensation for kin of victims of natural disasters

Lucknow, Jul 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday sought clarification from officials responsible for the delay in providing compensation to victims' families for the loss of life and damaged crops in various natural disaster incidents.

Among those against whom clarification has been sought and were given adverse entries include Additional District Magistrates (ADM), Finance & Revenue from five districts and three Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDM), an official statement said.

Ashwini Kumar, a disaster expert from Kanpur Dehat, has been suspended for negligence in flood-related tasks, it said.

These officials have been asked to give their clarifications to the government within two days. Failure to provide satisfactory answers may result in further stringent actions, it added.

Relief Commissioner GS Naveen informed that following the chief minister's directives, compensation for disaster-related deaths is provided within 24 hours across the state after completing the surveys.

Strict action is being taken against officials who show negligence in this process, Naveen said. PTI ABN HIG HIG