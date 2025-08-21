Yogi's minister Swatantra Dev Singh slammed over protocol for son

New Delhi: In a fresh controversy highlighting allegations of nepotism within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Uttar Pradesh, Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh came under fire for allegedly securing official protocol privileges for his son, Abhishek Singh, during an Independence Day event in Jalaun district.

The incident, which surfaced on social media on Thursday, sparked widespread criticism, with netizens and journalists accusing the minister of contradicting the BJP's anti-nepotism stance championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Journalist and YouTuber Harsh Vardhan Tripathi shared a purported official letter on X.

The letter, dated August 14, 2025, from the office of the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police in Jalaun, requests arrangements for Abhishek Singh's visit on August 15, 2025.

It details his schedule, including arrival at 1:30 PM, a stay at the Taj Hotel in Urai, and participation in a rishi yatra (procession) to the district headquarters, emphasising the need for "necessary protocol" to be provided.

Tripathi, in his post, tagged Adityanath, Modi, and the Prime Minister's Office, expressing disbelief and concern over the apparent favouritism. "If this is true, it's a big worry," he wrote.

Several X users called out the misuse of government resources, as protocol is typically reserved for elected officials or dignitaries, not family members.

One X user mocked the situation, saying, "Papa minister hain hamare" (Our dad is a minister), drawing parallels to a popular film line to underscore perceived entitlement.

Another post highlighted that while Abhishek has been active in BJP activities for some time, such privileges undermine the party's image.

Swatantra Dev Singh, a prominent Kurmi leader and former BJP state president, was appointed Jal Shakti Minister in the Yogi Adityanath cabinet. He has been a key figure in Uttar Pradesh politics, known for his organisational skills and close ties to the central leadership under Modi.

Singh previously served as the state's transport minister and has been credited with strengthening the BJP's OBC base.

However, this incident has raised questions about his commitment to the party's anti-dynasty rhetoric. As of now, Singh has not publicly responded to the allegations.