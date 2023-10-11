Yokohama India expands Yokohama Club Network in TN

Coimbatore, Oct 11 (PTI) Japanese tyre major Yokohama has inaugurated its Yokohama Club Network by setting up a new outlet in Tamil Nadu, the company said on Wednesday.

Covai Tyres is the flagship store of Yokohama Club Network and it is located at Saravanampatti, Coimbatore. It would stock a full inventory of Yokohama's range of high-performance tyres.

"The Yokohama Club Network has consistently been at the forefront, offering an extensive range of high-quality tyres and exceptional services..with the addition of Covai Tyres in Coimbatore, we view this as a golden opportunity to forge stronger connections with our valued customers in the region," said Yokohama India Managing Director and CEO Harinder Singh in a company statement.

Yokohama Club Network dealership stores offer comprehensive solutions for all tyre-related needs, the statement added. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH