You are ambassadors of change, link between govt and citizens: Scindia tells postal employees

Ekta Nagar (Gujarat), Oct 24 (PTI) Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday praised the services of postal employees serving in rural areas, calling them ambassadors of change, who bring service, communication and trust to every village and home.

The Union Minister said that postal employees are the unbreakable link between the Central government and citizens, and are fulfilling their commitment to serve in the most difficult geographical conditions.

Scindia was addressing postal employees at the 'Gramin Dak Sewa Sammelan' at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat's Narmada district.

"You are not just postal employees, but the heartbeat of India, who bring service, communication and trust to every village and home. Rural postal employees are the invisible bridge in the country's communication chain," a PIB release quoted the minister as saying.

"You reach where roads do not go, where networks do not reach. Your service connects the country to those areas as well. You are the compassion that returns as a smile on an old woman's pension letter, you are the warmth that brightens a daughter's Sukanya Yojana," he said, calling postal employees "ambassadors of change".

Scindia said that more than 27,000 Gramin Dak Sevaks in Gujarat delivered 56.9 million postal items last year and are managing over 40 lakh savings accounts.

When service transforms into determination, even the impossible becomes possible, he said.

India Post is a testament to the transformation from tradition to technology, he said.

Scindia said that India Post is no longer just a letter and parcel service; it has today become the country's largest "digital and financial inclusion network".

The department now offers banking, insurance, savings, pension and mutual fund KYC services, he said.

The Union minister also announced that the department will soon start a 24 to 48-hour delivery service through speed post, which will provide more accurate and reliable postal services to the citizens.

"Your loyalty and dedication are the future of India. When you serve tirelessly and without interruption, only then will India progress," he said.

After the event, Scindia visited the Statue of Unity, a monument dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel near Ekta Nagar.

Earlier during the day, he held a review meeting in Vadodara with the concerned officials to assess the progress of the revised BharatNet scheme and its effective implementation in Gujarat.

"During the meeting, several important suggestions were shared to further strengthen the scheme's implementation. This scheme, which connects rural India to Digital India, is a bridge of opportunity and self-reliance for every village and every citizen, driven by technological transformation," Scindia said in a post on X.

"I am fully confident that we will continue to move forward in realising the Honourable Prime Minister's vision of Digital India," he wrote. PTI COR PJT ARU