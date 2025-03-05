'You are in my heart and a younger brother': J&K CM Abdullah to AAP MLA Malik

Jammu: "You are in my heart and a younger brother," Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah told sulking Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Mehraj Malik after he complained about being provided a seat behind the opposition BJP members in the House.

Abdullah made the remarks shortly after Malik, who represents the Doda Assembly constituency, intercepted the chief minister, who was responding to a question about a revamped distribution sector scheme (power) during the Question Hour in the House.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather warned Malik to behave properly or otherwise he will be marshalled out for intercepting the members.

Malik first raised his voice during a question on drug addiction and demanded the winding up of liquor wholesale stores. When the chief minister was replying to a question, he intercepted him and raised the issue of the government's failure to improve power distribution in Doda and ensure power and water supply to the consumers.

Malik, meanwhile, expressed his displeasure at being provided a seat behind the opposition BJP members and said he was shifted from the treasury bank to this side.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary decried Malik for not honouring the leader of the House and suggested he behave properly.

The chief minister responded to Malik and informed him that it is the speaker, as custodian of the House, who decides the seating arrangements for the members.

"You are in my heart and a younger brother. I would have liked you to sit near me," Abdullah said, sending the House in laughter.

Earlier, responding to the starred question of BJP member Shakti Raj Parihar, the chief minister said Jammu and Kashmir are facing 50 per cent transmission and distribution (T&D) losses and added the government is trying to bring it down.

Abdullah said the sanctioned cost for loss reduction works in the Doda district is Rs 86.28 crore. The chief minister expressed hope that the works would be completed by next year.