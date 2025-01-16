You can have meaning in your right of expression only when you believe in dialogue: VP

Bengaluru, Jan 16 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Thursday that a person’s right to expression is meaningful only when he or she believes in dialogue.

Much of the problem of humanity arises because expression is compromised and dialogue is negated. You can find meaning in your right to express only when you believe in dialogue, as it offers the other perspective, the other point of view," he added.

The Vice President was speaking at the inauguration of the ‘Sumeru Parvata’ at Sri Navagraha Teertha Kshetra in Dharwad.

Pointing to the conflagration of global tensions at the moment, which he said has brought us very close to a scenario resembling World War 2, Dhankhar said, "At the end of the road, the light in the tunnel is only available through dialogue." Anekantavada, our ancient doctrine of multiple viewpoints, provides a framework for global diplomacy in today's complex world, he added.

According to him, the three jewels of Jainism, ‘Ahinsa’, ‘Aparigraha’ and ‘Anekantvad’ are not just words.

“They defined the sublimity of civilisation. These are the planks and premise for existence on the planet. These three taken together offer profound solutions to global challenges, to violence, overconsumption, and ideological polarisation,” said Dhankhar.

In an era of environmental crisis, Dhankhar pointed out that “Ahinsa” towards all living things and mindful resource utilisation offers solutions for sustainable development towards “Viksit Bharat” in 2047.

The Vice President also said our temples form a network of Adhyatmik Shakti, which has a transformative power to bring about positive change in dimensions that have unthinkable proportions.

“We have preserved our Adhyatmik Shakti. We have nurtured it. Despite assaults, it is blossoming, it is transmitted through India's Sanatan Mulya across thousands of years,” said Dhankhar.

He added that our mandirs are living institutions of social change, adapting ancient wisdom to address contemporary challenges.

Emphasising the need for maintaining ethical conduct, Dhankhar urged us to imbibe from our culture that is embedded with ethical standards.

“We must scrupulously, meticulously maintain the highest ethical standards. No temptation, no allurement, irrespective of the size, can be a premise, a justifiable ground to deviate from the ethical path. Each one of us is beholden to make aware our young minds, our children, about the importance of ethics in society,” said Dhankar. PTI JR SSK ROH