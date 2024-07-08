'You don't represent only one section': Bajwa slams Governor Purohit for visiting SS (Punjab) leader

Chandigarh, Jul 8 (PTI) A day after Governor Banwarilal Purohit visited Ludhiana to inquire about the health of a Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader who was attacked with swords, Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa said he is the governor of the entire state and does not represent only one section of the people.

Claiming that 'jungle raj' is prevailing in Punjab, Bajwa asked Purohit to also visit Batala where four people were killed in a firing incident.

Addressing the media in Jalandhar, Bajwa, who is the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, also asked the governor to monitor the probe of Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

Bajwa's statement came a day after Purohit visited Ludhiana where he inquired about the health of Shiv Sena (SS) (Punjab) leader Sandeep Thapar who got grievously injured after he was attacked with swords by three assailants in full public view in Ludhiana last Friday.

During his visit, Purohit had said he will monitor the investigation into the Ludhiana incident and asserted that no guilty will be spared.

"I want to question the governor that he went to Ludhiana to inquire about his health yesterday. I heard Purohit's statement in which he said he will personally monitor this case. He has the right. I want to ask Purohit ji that you are monitoring the investigation of Thapar's case and we do not have any objection.

"But one youth who was the voice of Punjab. Have you ever personally monitored his case? I am speaking about Sidhu Moosewala. Have you ever met his parents in his village," he asked the governor.

Bajwa slammed the Punjab police for its alleged shoddy investigation into the murder of Moosewala.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022.

"You are the governor of the whole of Punjab. You do not represent only one section," said Bajwa.

He sought to bring the governor's attention towards the Batala incident in which four people were killed after two groups of villagers attacked and opened fire at each other apparently over an old rivalry on Saturday night.

Bajwa said four deaths took place in the gunfire incident.

"How could we think the life of a person is safe? I want to request the governor to please visit that place as well. Is it a small incident? "Is it not a complete failure? To whom we call 'jungle raj' Banwarilal ji," Bajwa asked the governor.

Referring to the parole given to gangster Daljit Bhana, Bajwa alleged that he was released to instil fear in the mind of voters of the Jalandhar West assembly segment.

"I want to ask Purohit to pay attention to this as well," he said.

Notably, the Election Commission said on Monday that it has directed the cancellation of parole granted to gangster Bhana until the election process for the July 10 bypoll to the Jalandhar West reserved assembly seat is over.

The direction follows complaints from the BJP and the Congress objecting to Bhana's parole granted a few days ago.

The BJP and the Congress had raised concerns over Bhana's release, alleging that the move was intended to intimidate the voters.

The parties alleged that the gangster was campaigning for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Jalandhar West segment and also claimed that he might have been granted parole to capture booths on the polling day.

The Jalandhar West assembly seat fell vacant following the resignation of sitting AAP MLA Sheetal Angural. The bypoll will be held from 7 am to 6 pm on July 10 and votes will be counted on July 13. PTI CHS KSS KSS