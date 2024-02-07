'You have to fulfil dream of winning Olympic medals': Kejriwal to students

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said his government is committed to provide facilities to students to excel in sports and win medal in international events, specially the Olympics.

The chief minister inaugurated an indoor swimming pool at the Delhi Sports School in Ludlow Castle, Civil Lines, here.

Along with Delhi Education Minister Atishi, he also interacted with the students and shared the vision and the objective behind starting the sports school.

"Anyone can have talent. Talent is not a slave to poverty. We set up this with only one aim -- to achieve Olympic medals. Everyone has to prepare for wining Olympic medal. The Delhi Sports University campus is being constructed at Mundka and it will take at least three to four years to be completed," Kejriwal said.

"At Delhi Sports School, training is provided in 10 Olympic sports and the Delhi Sports University will provide training to the students in 20 Olympic sports ," he added.

The chief minister said that he felt good when he interacted with the coaches at the school.

"I felt really good when I interacted with coaches today. They told me, 'In 2028 Olympics, we will get one medal for you'. I do not know the A, B or C of sports so you will have to tell us which facilities you require. It's our commitment to ensure that you do not lack any facilities," he told the students.

Kejriwal praised the confidence of the coaches and the students.

"Best coaches facilities, including nutrition, is available here free of cost. The country trusts you and you have to fulfil the dream of winning Olympic medals. You have reached here passing gruelling tests. Out of 10,000 applicants, only 172 were selected for the school. We will support you till you reach to international level events. Our only hope is you will bring laurels to the country in the Olympics," he said. PTI SLB VIT AS AS