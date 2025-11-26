You said you will shake India, Bengal will shake you first: Suvendu hits back at Mamata

Haldia (WB), Nov 26 (PTI) Targeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a day after she warned that she would "shake India" if "attacked in Bengal", senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said the people of the state would "shake her so hard in April" that she herself would be "left sitting with a begging bowl in Kalighat" Addressing a 'Parivartan Yatra' rally in Haldia, the leader of the opposition tore into the ruling Trinamool Congress, accusing it of "turning Bengal into a land where even the dead are not spared".

"You said you'll shake India. The people of Bengal will shake you (after assembly elections) in April so severely that you will been thrown out of power. You will be left sitting with a bowl in front of Kalighat (temple)," Adhikari said, responding directly to Banerjee's remarks in Bongaon on Monday.

Kalighat in south Kolkata is famous for the Kali temple, and the chief minister also resides there.

Adhikari's counter came a day after Banerjee, leading a massive march in Matua-majority Bongaon area amid the political storm over the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of the electoral rolls, warned the Election Commission and the BJP of consequences if "Bengal is attacked".

"If you hurt Bengal, if you hurt its people, you are hurting me. And if you hurt me, I will shake the whole of India. Keep that in mind," she said on Tuesday, adding that she would travel across the country after the elections.

Adhikari on Wednesday alleged that the TMC had crossed every moral line in its pursuit of power. "What did you see in Barasat yesterday? The Trinamool even plucks out the eyes of dead people to sell them. Can you imagine what kind of state you are living in?" he said.

The BJP leader was alluding to alleged removal of one of the eyes of a deceased person in the morgue in the government-run Barasat Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday.

Adhikari alleged that the ruling party had "chewed and digested" everything from ballot papers to people's rights.

"We saw a TMC leader swallowing a ballot paper during the panchayat polls. This omnivorous Trinamool eats everything and digests everything. That is why we must defeat these thieves in the upcoming Assembly elections," he said.

Asserting that the BJP's campaign for "parivartan" (change) was rooted in governance and upliftment, Adhikari reeled out the party's promises: "Our sankalp (resolution) is work for every hand, food for every stomach, a roof over every head. Our sankalp is Sonar Bangla. Our sankalp is to bring Tata back to Bengal. Our sankalp is to revive our education institutions. Our sankalp is women's safety, kanyashree's protection." Tata Motors left Singur in West Bengal in October 2008, largely due to continuous protests by the TMC, then the main opposition party, against the land acquisition for the Nano car factory.

Responding to Adhikari's reamark, TMC spokesperson Arup Chakraborty said the kind of language he uses reflects the "cheap mindset" of the saffron camp.

"The language he used against a chief minister and that too a woman reflects not only his but also the cheap mindset of the BJP. The people of Bengal, which has been a land of renaissance, will give a befitting reply to the BJP," he said. PTI PNT NN