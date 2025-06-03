You showed us way to win hearts of voters, Ajit Pawar thanks Chouhan for 'Ladki Bahin' success

Pune, Jun 3 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said the Mahayuti government's 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' was inspired by a similar scheme in Madhya Pradesh and it played a key role in the BJP-led coalition's thumping victory in the November 2024 assembly polls.

Women voted overwhelmingly in favour of the Mahayuti coalition, which consists of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, last year, he highlighted.

Pawar made the remarks in the presence of Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who as CM of Madhya Pradesh, had launched the popular 'Ladli Behna Yojana', a women-centric scheme on which Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Yojana is modelled.

Under Ladki Bahin Yojana, announced by Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio, while presenting the budget in June 2024, women from lower-income families in the 21-65 age group get a monthly stipend of Rs 1,500.

Chouhan, along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar attended India's first international agriculture hackathon, organised by the state government in Pune.

Speaking on the occasion, Pawar noted Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana implemented in Maharashtra helped the Mahayuti alliance gain significant support, especially from women (in assembly polls). This initiative was inspired by Ladli Behna Yojana launched by Chouhan during his tenure as CM of Madhya Pradesh.

"Ladli Behna Yojana inspired us and following that path, we implemented the 'Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana (in Maharashtra). Through this initiative, we earned the trust of people, especially women. As a result, our (Mahayuti) candidates won in 236 assembly constituencies...this was the biggest and most historic victory to date (for any party of coalition)," the NCP leader insisted.

Expressing special thanks to Chouhan, he added, "You showed us the way to win the hearts of voters. We followed your footsteps, implemented the scheme and earned the trust of voters. That's what made this success possible."