'You spoilt court atmosphere': SC imposes Rs 5 lakh cost on lawyer

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Irked over the nature of relief sought in a plea, the Supreme Court on Tuesday imposed Rs 5 lakh costs on a lawyer for filing the petition as a petitioner and said he "spoiled the atmosphere of the court”.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta asked advocate Sandeep Todi to deposit the amount within four weeks in the accounts of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and ordered listing of the plea after six weeks to ascertain whether money was deposited.

“You have spoiled the atmosphere of this court,” Justice Nath said, "as no prudent lawyer will file such a frivolous petition under Article 32 of the Constitution." Article 32 of the Constitution guarantees the right to constitutional remedies, ensuring individuals can approach the Supreme Court to enforce their fundamental rights if they are violated.

“If we allow the simpliciter withdrawal of the petition then it will send the wrong message,” the bench said, imposing the cost on the lawyer and allowed him to withdraw the plea.

The lawyer's plea sought a stay of the relief granted to a person in a family dispute.

The plea filed on March 25 sought an "ex-parte order of stay on all reliefs which have been granted in favour of current respondent number 4 (Neha Todi also known as Neha Sitaram Agarwal) in view of the Family Court, Mumbai's order dated September 25, 2019..." The plea made the Centre, a Mumbai family court and the Bombay High Court as respondents.