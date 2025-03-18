'You Turn': Entrepreneur AV Anoop behind Medimix success story pens autobiography

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) From humble beginnings to global success, a new book "You Turn" details the life story of AV Anoop, managing director of the AVA Group of Companies, who has led the success story of "the world’s largest-selling" Ayurvedic bath soap, Medimix, for over four decades.

The autobiography, published by Penguin Random House India (PRHI), aims to serve as a guide for embracing change, overcoming hardship and incessantly pursuing your dreams.

"I have gained remarkable recognition in different fields but did not have the courage to try my hand at writing. But the change in attitude brought about by the special way of life during the time of the Covid pandemic led me to start writing. I wanted my words to come from the heart and be true to my experiences. I was determined to avoid exaggeration and boastign about my life story," writes Anoop in the book.

In addition to success in business, Anoop has received multiple awards for his philanthropy projects, including the Mahatma Gandhi Peace Foundation Award, APJ Abdul Kalam Award and the Red Cross Award.

He has also produced award-winning films and acted alongside stars like Rajinikanth. According to the publisher, his life is a "masterclass in balancing professional success with personal growth".

The book's foreword is written by senior politician and author Shashi Tharoor.

"His achievements would have been enviable even had Anoop been solely a film-maker; that he is simultaneously a leading entrepreneur, educationist, philanthropist and social worker is what makes him truly extraordinary. At the launch of 'You Turn', his stellar memoir, I wish him the best of luck!" said Tharoor in the foreword of the book.

The book, priced at Rs 499, is available for purchase across online and offline stores.