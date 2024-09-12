You will face same fate as RG Kar medic: Patient's son threatens doctor of another hospital

Kolkata, Sep 12 (PTI) The son of a patient admitted to a private medical establishment in Kolkata allegedly threatened a doctor there that she would end up with the same fate as the medic of the RG Kar hospital, police said on Thursday.

The police started an investigation following a complaint was lodged in this regard.

An on-duty junior doctor of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was raped and murdered inside the facility on August 9. A 58-year-old female patient was admitted to the private hospital on Monday with complaints of shortness of breath and altered mental status, a term used to describe various disorders of mental functioning.

"The patient's son and his friends have been abusing the hospital staff. They even threatened a doctor inside the ICU last night that her condition would be like that of the RG Kar hospital doctor," an official of the private facility said.

The hospital is exercising restraint considering the critical condition of the patient, he said. PTI SCH NN