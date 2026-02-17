'You will lose your son as well': Deceased Bihar NEET aspirant's family alleges threat

Jehanabad, Feb 17 (PTI) The family of a NEET aspirant in Bihar, whose death after alleged sexual assault is being probed by the CBI, has claimed that they have received a threat that their son would meet the same fate as their deceased daughter, police said on Tuesday.

The family has alleged in a complaint that a piece of paper was thrown inside their house, on which it was written "you have lost your daughter and if you do not relent you will lose your son as well", said Rahul Kumar, the SHO of Shakurabad police station in Jehanabad district.

"A piece of paper with a similar threatening message had been thrown inside the house on Saturday. Accordingly, security arrangements had been made at their place. We shall look into the fresh complaint and take appropriate steps," he said.

The girl, aged around 18, was pursuing her studies while living at a private hostel in Patna. She was found in an unconscious state last month at the hostel and died at a hospital days later.

Forensic tests had revealed that drops of semen were found on the girl's clothes, triggering allegations that she was drugged and sexually assaulted.

Family members had been alleging that the police were trying to prove that the death was by suicide. Accordingly, the Nitish Kumar government handed over the probe to the CBI.