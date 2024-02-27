You will overcome injury with courage so integral to you: PM to Shami

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished Indian pacer Mohammed Shami a speedy recovery following a surgery.

Advertisment

Shami has undergone a successful surgery on his left achilles tendon, which rules him out of next month's Indian Premier League and possibly the T20 World Cup in June.

Modi posted on X, "Wishing you a speedy recovery and good health, @MdShami11! I'm confident you'll overcome this injury with the courage that is so integral to you."

Wishing you a speedy recovery and good health, @MdShami11! I'm confident you'll overcome this injury with the courage that is so integral to you. https://t.co/XGYwj51G17 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 27, 2024

The 33-year-old, who last played for India in the ODI World Cup final against Australia on November 19, went under the knife in London on Monday.