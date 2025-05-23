Young army officer dies while trying to save fellow soldier in Sikkim; Army mourns loss

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) In an extraordinary display of courage and comradeship, a 23-year-old Indian Army officer, commissioned less than six months ago, died while attempting to save a fellow soldier, who had been swept away by a powerful mountain stream in north Sikkim, officials said on Friday.

Lt Shashank Tiwari's heroic action is a shining example of the Indian Army's core values -- selfless service, integrity, leadership by example and the unbreakable bond between officers and men, they said.

He belonged to the Sikkim Scouts.

The incident took place on May 22, the officials said.

"#IndianArmy #EasternCommand #InTheLineofDuty Lt Gen RC Tiwari, #ArmyCdrEC & All Ranks express deepest condolences on the demise of Lt Shashank Tiwari who made supreme sacrifice while rescuing a fellow soldier from being swept away in a river during an operational patrol in HAA in #NorthSikkim. #IndianArmy stands firmly with the bereaved family," the Eastern Command said in a post on X.

The officer, commissioned less than six months ago in December 2024, was leading a route opening patrol towards a tactical operating base (TOB) in Sikkim -- a key post being prepared for future deployment, a senior official said.

Agniveer Stephan Subba, a member of the patrol, lost footing while crossing a log bridge around 11 am and was swept away by a powerful mountain stream, he added.

"Demonstrating remarkable presence of mind, selfless leadership and unwavering commitment to his team, Lt Shashank Tiwari instinctively leapt into the treacherous waters to save the Agniveer, without a moment of hesitation. Another soldier Naik Pukar Katel also followed immediately in support. Together, they managed to rescue the drowning Agniveer," the official said.

However, Lt Tiwari was swept away by the forceful current. Despite desperate efforts by his patrol, his body was recovered 800 metres downstream by around 11:30 am, he added.

At such a young age, Lt Tiwari embodied the finest traditions of the Indian Army -- placing the life of a comrade above his own, leading from the front and upholding the highest standards of military ethics and valour, the officer said.

Lt Tiwari is survived by his parents and a sister.

"The Indian Army mourns the loss of a braveheart and a leader, who despite his tender age and brief service, leaves behind a legacy of courage and camaraderie that will inspire generations of soldiers to come," the official said. PTI KND AS AS