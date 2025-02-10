Young artists are custodians of Arunachal's rich heritage: DyCM

Itanagar, Feb 10 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said the Bharat Lok Sangeet - Arunachal Utsav 2025 is not just a festival but a reflection of India's ethos of unity and diversity.

By showcasing folk traditions from Arunachal Pradesh, various states of India, and international participants from Bhutan and Thailand, the festival reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's role in global cultural diplomacy while celebrating the artistic brilliance of its people, Mein said on Sunday.

He emphasised the significance of folk music and dance as living traditions that connect generations and communities.

The DyCM highlighted the growing international exposure that Arunachal Pradesh's cultural heritage is receiving.

Mein disclosed that the cultural troupes from the state will soon participate in the North East Festival in Singapore, a testament to the increasing recognition of Arunachal's folk traditions on global platforms.

"By providing such opportunities, the government is ensuring that the younger generation remains connected to their roots while also gaining exposure to international cultural landscapes," he said.

He further emphasised the importance of supporting young artists, calling them the custodians of Arunachal's rich heritage.

The deputy chief minister reiterated the state government's unwavering commitment to nurturing talent through the department of Arts and Culture, which continues to provide platforms, resources, and encouragement to cultural practitioners.

"This support ensures that traditional art forms are not just preserved but also evolve with time, reaching wider audiences across India and the world," he said.

The second edition of the Bharat Lok Sangeet-Arunachal Utsav 2025 began at the Poi Pee Mau Tai Ground in Arunachal Pradesh’s Namsai on Sunday.

The event is being organised by the government of Arunachal Pradesh under the aegis of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat. The festival is a tribute to India’s rich folk traditions, serving as a confluence of art, heritage, and cultural exchange.

This year, the festival features 15 cultural troupes from Arunachal Pradesh, including performances by the Adi, Aka Hrusso, Apatani, Idu Mishmi, Memba, Monpa, Nyishi, Tai Khamti, Ollo, and other indigenous communities.

Additionally, cultural groups from Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Manipur have joined the festival, ensuring a rich blend of regional traditions. With the participation of international performers from Bhutan and Thailand, this edition marks a significant milestone in strengthening cross-cultural exchanges, reinforcing the message that folk traditions are universal, transcending borders and generations.