Young Bihar MP to donate 5 years' salary for girls' education

Patna, Nov 14 (PTI) Bihar MP Shambhavi Choudhary, who made her Lok Sabha debut a few months ago, on Thursday announced that she will dedicate her salary for the entire five-year term to promote girls' education in her Samastipur constituency.

In a statement, Choudhary, who was hailed as "the youngest NDA candidate" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the elections, said the money will be put to use for a drive called "Padhega Samastipur to badhega Samastipur (Samastipur shall grow if it gets education)".

"The money that I shall be receiving as salary during the five years shall be spent for the programme aimed at helping girls, who may have dropped out because of financial constraints, to complete their education," said the MP, who belongs to the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) headed by Union minister Chirag Paswan.

She added, "The launch of this programme comes on the day when Samastipur district was established. The move is in line with my promise to the people that by voting for me, they will not be getting just an MP, but a daughter." Notably, Choudhary is the daughter of Ashok Choudhary, a minister in the Nitish Kumar cabinet in Bihar and a JD(U) national general secretary.

Her late grandfather Mahavir Choudhary was a freedom fighter who also became a minister while the Congress ruled the state.