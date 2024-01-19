Young boy drowns in Nethravati river

Mangaluru, Jan 19 (PTI) A 13-year-old boy drowned in the Nethravati river after he slipped and fell into the waters while playing with other children at Navoora village in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, police sources said.

The deceased has been identified as Prajwal Nayak of Kodibailu in Navoora. He had been to the riverside with other children and was playing when he accidentally slipped into the river.

Though he was immediately brought ashore by local divers, his life could not be saved. Bantwal rural police have registered a case. PTI MVG MVG ANE