Young couple dies by suicide after consuming poison at Mathura Junction

Mathura (UP), Apr 15 (PTI) A young couple allegedly died by suicide after consuming some poisonous substance near a Mathura Junction railway station entrance, police said on Tuesday.

According to eyewitnesses, the couple, identified as Munendra (19) and Nisha (18), were sitting near the Entry Gate No. 2 of the station on Monday when they consumed something with water. Soon after, they began frothing at the mouth and lost consciousness.

The bystanders immediately called an ambulance and rushed them to a hospital where they died during treatment, police said.

Yadram Singh, Station House Officer of the Government Railway Police (GRP), said that identification documents found on them revealed that both were residents of the same village in Shahjahanpur district's Kalan police station area.

He added, "It appears to be a case of a love affair. The two may have taken this step in despair after not getting permission to marry." They both belonged to the same village and the same community.

"Why exactly was their marriage being opposed will be clearer after speaking to the family," he said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, Singh said.