Young couple dies by suicide in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Oct 21 (PTI) A couple allegedly died by suicide at their rented house in Anekal near here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident which occurred at Kallabalu village, came to light on Tuesday, when the police broke open the door, following information from the house owner, who grew suspicious, as the couple had not opened the door since Sunday.

The deceased — a man and a woman aged about 23 and 25 respectively — were from Odisha, and worked as house keeping staff at a private company in the nearby industrial area, police said.

“The man seems to have hung himself first. The woman tried to cut the rope using a knife, but she also hung herself on realising that he was dead,” a police official said.

As per the information from neighbours, he was drunk and had engaged in a fight with his partner on Sunday, the official said.

Police said efforts are on to reach the relatives of the deceased in Odisha. Further details will be known.

The couple had rented the house barely 10 days ago.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on, police said. PTI KSU ROH