Young duo who shot at schoolteacher near Noida held

Noida, Feb 15 (PTI) An 18-year-old youth was arrested and a juvenile apprehended in Greater Noida on Thursday for allegedly firing a gunshot at a schoolteacher, police said.

The schoolteacher, 26, was shot on Wednesday morning after a brief interaction with the two while he was on his way to the school near Sakipur village under Surajpur Police Station area, they said.

According to an officer, the duo had attacked the teacher, Rakib Hussain, in order to "teach him a lesson" over a personal matter involving the sister of the juvenile.

"The accused had stopped Hussain near his school and spoke to him for four-five minutes to confirm his identity and then shot at him. The bullet grazed past his earlobe, leaving him injured. An FIR was later lodged and the matter investigated," the officer said.

The officer said that the two were held on Thursday near Makora roundabout in Greater Noida on the basis of inputs.

"During preliminary inquiry, the accused revealed that the teacher had inappropriately touched the sister of the juvenile around a month ago during a tuition class," he said.

The juvenile's sister is also friends with the other accused, Chandrashekhar. After the incident, the girl, a class 11 student, had narrated her ordeal to her brother and his friend, both of whom decided to take up the matter with the teacher, the policeman added.

Meanwhile, police said they have also found inappropriate chats between the teacher and some of his students on his mobile phone.

The school administration has been informed about the findings and legal action may be taken against the teacher too, said the officer. PTI KIS VN VN