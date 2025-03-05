Young elephant in residential area of Kannur village tranquilised, taken away

Kannur (Kerala), Mar 5 (PTI) A young elephant which forayed into residential areas of Ayyankunnu Grama Panchayat here on Wednesday morning, resulting in prohibitory orders being issued for two days in three wards of the village, was tranquilised in the evening and removed from the area for treatment.

The elephant was tranquilised, tied up with ropes, put aboard a vehicle and taken away from the area by forest officials, according to visuals shown on TV channels.

A forest official told reporters that the elephant was suffering from a broken jaw and as a result it would be difficult for it to eat or drink.

After the pachyderm was sedated, medication was applied to the injuries.

The officials said the Chief Wildlife Warden directed that the elephant be tranquilised and taken away from the populated area for treatment.

Earlier in the day, an order prohibiting public gatherings for two days in three wards of Ayyankunnu Grama Panchayat here was issued by the District Collector.

As per the order, people were directed not to gather in numbers in wards 8, 9 and 10 of the grama panchayat from 10 am on March 5 to 6 pm on March 6 due to the possibility of danger to lives of the general public. However, there were a large number of onlookers throughout the day in the area, watching the steps being taken by the forest officials.

The Collector's order also said that action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita will be taken against those violating the prohibitory order.

On February 23, an elderly couple was killed in an elephant attack at the Aralam Farms area here. PTI HMP HMP KH