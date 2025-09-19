Young generation embracing 'Nation First' ideology: Nadda on ABVP win in DUSU polls

New Delhi: Lauding the RSS-affiliated ABVP's strong show in the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections, BJP president J P Nadda said on Friday that its victory in key posts shows that the message of 'Nation First' is embraced by the young generation.

In a post on X, Nadda congratulated the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on winning the posts of president, secretary and joint secretary in the elections. Guided by the ideals of Swami Vivekananda, the ABVP has always inspired the youth with a spirit of nationalism and selfless service, he added.

He said, "This victory shows that the message of 'Nation First' is embraced by today's young generation, who will lead India towards a bright and strong future."

Heartiest congratulations to ABVP on winning the posts of President, Secretary and Joint Secretary in the #DUSUElections2025.



Guided by the ideals of Swami Vivekananda ji, @ABVPVoice has always inspired the youth with a spirit of nationalism and selfless service. This victory… pic.twitter.com/VnMNGcxsCK — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) September 19, 2025

The ABVP bagged three posts in the DUSU polls, including the key post of president, restricting the Congress-backed NSUI to one post in the high-octane polls.

The counting was held amid high security at the Delhi University Sports Centre in North Campus.