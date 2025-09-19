National

Young generation embracing 'Nation First' ideology: Nadda on ABVP win in DUSU polls

ABVP's Aryan Maan, Kunal Chaudhary, Deepika Jha and others celebrate their victory in the 2025 Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025.

New Delhi: Lauding the RSS-affiliated ABVP's strong show in the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections, BJP president J P Nadda said on Friday that its victory in key posts shows that the message of 'Nation First' is embraced by the young generation.

In a post on X, Nadda congratulated the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on winning the posts of president, secretary and joint secretary in the elections. Guided by the ideals of Swami Vivekananda, the ABVP has always inspired the youth with a spirit of nationalism and selfless service, he added.

He said, "This victory shows that the message of 'Nation First' is embraced by today's young generation, who will lead India towards a bright and strong future."

The ABVP bagged three posts in the DUSU polls, including the key post of president, restricting the Congress-backed NSUI to one post in the high-octane polls.

The counting was held amid high security at the Delhi University Sports Centre in North Campus.

