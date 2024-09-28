Young generation has to be prepared to face future challenges: Speaker Devnani

Jaipur, Sep 28 (PTI) Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani on Saturday said the young generation has to be prepared to face the challenges of the future.

Devnani was addressing the Shikshak Vandan programme at Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair here on Saturday.

"Teachers will have to play the role of guru to inculcate Indian values along with qualities like humanity, tolerance, patience in the young generation in accordance with the cultural traditions of India," he said.

Devnani said teachers will have to make continuous efforts to keep the youth connected to Indian culture. PTI SDA MNK MNK