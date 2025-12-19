Young generation must inculcate ancient values in present-day life: LG Sinha

Jammu, Dec 19 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has called upon the young generation to inculcate ancient values and ideals in present-day life, saying the complete Indian knowledge system rooted in the Vedas and encompassing a holistic worldview offers solutions to modern challenges.

The remarks were made by the lieutenant governor while releasing the fourth edition of “Kartavya Marg”, an annual in-house magazine published by Shri Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust, at Lok Bhawan here.

“Our ancient knowledge system and embedded wisdom offer a blueprint for a successful modern world, while ensuring the well-being of all, a roadmap for sustainable development and innovation, and a holistic framework to effectively deal with issues like climate change to build a sustainable future,” the lieutenant governor said.

He emphasised that endeavours like “Kartavya Marg” play an inspiring role in connecting the younger generation with their traditions and cultural heritage. “The young generation must inculcate ancient values and ideals in our present-day life,” he said.

LG Sinha applauded Shri Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust for its commitment and efforts towards the promotion of India’s ancient knowledge traditions, folk culture, astrology and Vedic sciences, while fostering moral awareness and cultural pride in society. PTI AB MNK MNK