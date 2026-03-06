Young generation should take interest in politics instead of treating it as 'dirty': Bansuri Swaraj

Hyderabad, Mar 6 (PTI) BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj on Friday said that the younger generation should take an interest in politics instead of looking at it as a "dirty game".

Swaraj, who spoke at an event organised here by Telangana BJP's Mahila Morcha to celebrate International Women's Day, also said Gen Z and millennials should take along the generations before them and also their next generations.

"Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (women's reservation bill) is coming. 33 per cent reservation across all political parties in parliament as well as state legislative assemblies. The youth power here say politics is a very dirty game. If it is, whose work is it to clean it? This country is yours. You have to become the destiny makers and architects of 'Viksit Bharat'," she said.

Urging women to take an interest in politics and current affairs, she said the (present) 18th Lok Sabha should be the last Lok Sabha where women are under-represented.

Stressing that women have to author and make policies, she said it was imperative for women to join politics, including electoral politics, for them to become policy-makers.

She said Gen Z and millennials should lead their previous generations into the present era.

Citing examples, she said youth should help their mothers to make FD (Fixed Deposit) or downloading an app on the phone for financial transactions like investments in mutual funds, which can be done without having to visit a bank. These things, in addition to others, are important to realize the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India), she said.

The BJP MP said women should empower themselves by developing their skills, besides educating themselves, and by focusing on digital and financial literacy.

Swaraj, daughter of the late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, said women empowerment and women-led development is not political rhetoric under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing the examples of NDA government's schemes such as 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao', 'Mudra Yojana', 'Lakhpati Didi' and 'Namo Drone Didi'. PTI SJR SJR KH