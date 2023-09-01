Young generation to play pivotal role in turning India into developed country: Hardeep Puri

New Delhi Sep 1 (PTI) The young generation will play a decisive role in the transformation of India into a developed country by 2047, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday.

The minister interacted with children who recently received mobile tablets as part of a YUVA Unstoppable initiative aimed at promoting digital literacy and educational access among the underprivileged youth, according to a statement.

It stated that Yuva Unstoppable is an India & US-registered non-profit which has benefited more than 5,000 schools and 6 million underprivileged beneficiaries across 20 states of India. Puri addressed the gathering, emphasizing the importance of youth involvement in nation-building. He shared his own journey, emphasizing the role of determination, perseverance, and innovation in achieving success. PTI COR BUN CK