Young generation will progress when nation is strong: LG Sinha

Srinagar, Feb 26 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said nation-building must be the top priority of the young generation as they will progress when the country is strong.

Addressing the 21st convocation ceremony of the University of Kashmir here, Sinha expressed happiness over the large number of female students taking top honours from the institution.

"The only priority should be country first. You should remember that when you build the country, the country builds you back. When the nation rises, so do you," he said.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan was the chief guest at the function.

Sinha said that to achieve success, students and faculty should focus on three things: adaptability to changing situations, failure is a part of the learning process and the use of technology as a tool.

"There should be adaptability to the changing situations. Failure should not be treated as a punishment but as part of the learning process. We do not have to be dependent on technology, but use it as a tool," he added.

Education is not a privilege but a powerful tool for transformation, the lieutenant governor said, adding that the digital revolution has changed students' lives, as the world is shrinking and opportunities have become limitless.

"There are challenges as well. What is in demand today may be obsolete tomorrow. The need is to change as per the situation. A desire for lifelong learning will be needed to survive and strive to adapt to the changes," he said.

Sinha said the nation has set a goal that by 2047, India will become a developed nation.

"This is not just a dream but a goal based on realities. It will need incessant efforts. The question is whether technology becomes a tool for profits or the development of humanity,” he added.

He said the aim of education is not only to earn a livelihood but to impact the quality of life and requested the faculty to move beyond the traditional sources and adopt innovations.

The lieutenant governor expressed happiness over the large number of female students taking top honours at the convocation.

"I am happy that out of 239 gold medals, 186 are won by girls. Out of 164 PhDs, 108 are awarded to girls. This is not an ordinary statistic,” he said.

"This sends a signal that the women are not only participating but excelling, they are setting the new standards. That is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is stressing women's empowerment," he added.