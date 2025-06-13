Young girl hangs self at orphanage near Shimla

Shimla, Jun 13 (PTI) A 19-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging in an orphanage on the outskirts of Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the girl, a native of Chamba district, was found hanging near the staircase area of the Balika Ashram located in Mashobra.

Police along with a team of forensic experts visited the spot and carried out necessary proceedings.

Further investigation in the case is underway to ascertain the exact reason behind the incident, they said. PTI BPL NB NB