'Young India' is my brand, inspired by Mahatma Gandhi: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday stated that the Skills University, Sports University, and Integrated Residential Schools being established in the state—each named 'Young India'—collectively constitute his "brand".

'Young India' brand is being created in Telangana today with Mahatma Gandhi's inspiration, he said.

After inaugurating the Young India Police School here, he said the title 'Young India' was not created by him but by Mahatma Gandhi.

Gandhiji ran a journal named 'Young India' during the freedom movement, Reddy recalled, adding that it reflected "the voice of India." The first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, is hailed for his stellar contributions to the country's progress after Independence, while former PM Indira Gandhi is known for her pro-poor welfare measures with the slogan 'roti, kapda aur makaan' (food, clothing, and shelter), he said.

Reddy said he is often asked by political analysts and journalists why he has not been able to "create a brand of his own" despite being in power for the last 16 months.

He said former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh and TDP founder N T Rama Rao is known for his iconic Rs 2-a-kg rice scheme, while incumbent Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu is credited with the growth of the IT sector in Hyderabad.

He also recalled the contributions of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao, a son of the soil, in introducing economic reforms in the country.

Another former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh, Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, is applauded for initiating irrigation projects, the CM said.

Taking a veiled dig at BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said some claim the recognition of having fought for Telangana statehood and its formation.

"Analysts and well-wishers ask me whether I would go unnoticed as a chief minister without any brand. I would like to tell analysts, critics, and the people of the state—Young India is my brand," Reddy said.

He said all the students of the Young India Skills University, set up in the state with Anand Mahindra of the Mahindra Group as its head, are assured of employment.

Big corporates are showing interest in the proposed Young India Sports University, he said.

Observing that the social welfare residential schools set up in the state earlier lacked even basic facilities, he said his government is establishing Young India Integrated Residential Schools in every Assembly constituency, with Rs 200 crore allocated for each school.

Talking about the reforms being initiated in school education, Reddy said the government is considering introducing preschool classes for poor children to provide quality education and ensure their continued primary education in government schools.

The government is also considering providing breakfast, lunch, and evening snacks to children attending such preschool classes, he added.