Young Indian woman dons 'British High Commissioner' hat for a day in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Delhi University's undergraduate student Nidhi Gautam got a privileged glimpse into the life of a top British diplomat and saw the UK-India partnership in action -- all thanks to her being the country's ‘High Commissioner' for a day in New Delhi.

The British High Commission in India in a statement on Thursday said it has been organising the ‘High Commissioner for a Day’ competition every year since 2017 to celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child which falls on October 11.

This year’s winning entry was chosen from a pool of more than 140 applications from talented young women around the country, it said.

Gautam (19) from Karnataka became the 'British High Commissioner to India' for one day, getting a unique behind-the-scenes look at the life of a diplomat and seeing the UK-India partnership in action, the statement said.

She is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in history and geography from Miranda House college in Delhi. She is passionate about sketching, wordle, cultural diplomacy and foreign policy.

"The UK is committed to engaging with girls and shifting our power to them as change makers and future leaders. Protecting and promoting freedoms for women and girls in the UK and around the world is the right and smart thing to do; it is integral to creating resilient economies and strong, free societies," the high commission said in the statement.

As the UK’s 'top diplomat' in India, Gautam got to experience an exciting range of activities over the course of a "fully packed day".

She started her day as the 'high commissioner', getting briefed over breakfast on the details of the UK-India bilateral relationship, the UK-India Technology Security Initiative announced in July, it said.

She visited the National Centre for Assistive Health Technologies at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, where she had an immersive experience in new technologies that are helping differently abled people live their lives to the fullest, it further said.

She also visited the National Institute of Immunology to see how technology is aiding the development of vaccines in India, in addition to a range of meetings with government and industry partners over the course of the day, it added.

“Being the 'British High Commissioner for a Day' was a transformative experience that left an indelible mark on me. I was fortunate to explore remarkable advancements, from assistive technologies to enlightening discussions on solar energy to ground-breaking developments in biotechnology and ‘femtech’," Nidhi was quoted as saying in the statement.

Each interaction underscored the idea that technology serves a greater purpose by creating tangible social benefits, she said.

Lindy Cameron, 'Deputy High Commissioner for the Day' (on other days, the British high commissioner to India), said, "It was fantastic to learn from Nidhi for the day. Our conversations, from the UK-India Technology Security Initiative to the role of young women in tackling global challenges, were inspiring." "The 'High Commissioner for a Day' competition embodies the idea that the world will be a better place when everyone has equal opportunities. Empowering women and girls in the UK and around the world is a priority for us and an integral part of our partnership with India on everything from technology to climate resilience," Cameron was quoted as saying in the statement.