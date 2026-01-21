Young innovators, startups steering Haryana's economy in new direction: CM Saini

Gurugram, Jan 21 (PTI) Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday announced the launch of the Mukhyamantri Kaushal Samman Yojana, emphasising that young innovators and startups are steering Haryana's economy in a new direction.

Besides the yojana, to encourage startups, Saini said that financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh per startup will be provided through Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC). He made this announcement during a pre-budget consultation program held in Manesar, where he engaged with startup founders and entrepreneurs. Saini noted that 'National Startup Day' was celebrated on January 16, and the pre-budget consultation is a continuation of that celebration.

He referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, asserting that "Startup India is not merely a government scheme, but a rainbow vision connecting different sectors with new opportunities." He described a startup as an idea that must be concretely developed, likening it to a small seed that can grow into a mighty tree with the right support.

The chief minister highlighted the government's commitment to transforming India into a developed nation by 2047, citing significant advancements in infrastructure and other developmental projects. He emphasised that with the resolve to make the country developed by the year 2047, the government is continuously working at a fast pace.

Noting that major and historic changes are being witnessed in the country today, Saini mentioned that be it road and transport infrastructure or other developmental projects, India is moving ahead at an unprecedented speed, according to a statement. Welcoming suggestions from startup founders, Saini assured that ideas related to the "ease of doing business," "funding," and "technical support" would be taken into account.

"No matter how small an idea may be, if it has the strength and vision, it does not take long to change the world. Over the past 10 years, the number of startups in the country has increased from 500 to over 2 lakh. Haryana has played a leading role in this growth, especially in Gurugram and Manesar. Haryana now has more than 9,500 startups and ranks seventh in the country in this regard," he said, adding that 19 unicorns have emerged from Haryana.

Sharing details of key steps taken in the Budget 2025-26, Saini said that the future belongs to Artificial Intelligence (AI).

With this vision, the Haryana government has proposed the establishment of the Haryana AI Mission, for which an assurance of assistance of Rs 474 crore has been received from the World Bank. Under this mission, individual AI hubs will be set up in Gurugram and Panchkula, where 50,000 youth will be trained in new technologies.

To promote research in colleges and universities, the Haryana State Research Fund has been initiated with an initial corpus of Rs 20 crore, alongside a new Fund of Funds amounting to Rs 2,000 crore, Saini said.

The Haryana State Startup Policy-2022 is in force in the state, and recently, financial assistance of Rs 1.14 crore has been provided to 22 startups.

Considering Manesar as an industrial hub, the chief minister said that incubation centres will be established across the industrial estates of HSIIDC so that startups can be provided workspaces at affordable rates. For this purpose, land has already been identified by HSIIDC in three IMT areas.

The chief minister expressed pride in noting that over 50 per cent of startups in Haryana have at least one woman director and reiterated the government's commitment to supporting women entrepreneurs at every stage.

He also made two requests: first, for everyone to send their suggestions via the chatbot within the next 8 to 10 days, and second, to tune in to the Budget presentation for 2026-27 in the Legislative Assembly.

He said that those whose suggestions are included in the budget will receive special invitations to witness the proceedings in the assembly, allowing them to see that the government values their input.