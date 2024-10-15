Young IPS officers have to work with ruthless approach to end anti-national acts: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday that all young Indian Police Service officers will have to work with a ruthless approach to eliminate anti-national activities.

Interacting with the probationers of the 2023 batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS) here, Shah said the time has come that the police make its best efforts to protect the fundamental rights of the country's citizens.

He said the police system should be alert to minimise crimes happening within the borders of the country and deliver justice to citizens in the shortest possible time.

"Now is the time to protect the rights of citizens and make efforts to prevent atrocities against them," he said.

The home minister said that protecting the rights of the poor, children and women are of prime importance.

He said the security of the nation does not mean only the security of the border.

"The nation is made of its citizens. The security of the citizen is the basis of the security of the nation," he said.

Shah said when he talks about security, it is not limited to the security of life and property, but the security of the rights given to the citizens by the Constitution too.

"The Constitution has given equal rights to the poorest of the poor as are enjoyed even by the prime minister of the country, and police officers have a lot of responsibility to protect their rights," he said.

He told the IPS probationers that there is no work that cannot be improved and there is no work that is less important.

The biggest medal for any police officer posted as SP in his youth will be that he is remembered by the people of his district for his good work for many years to come, he said.

"All young officers will have to work with a ruthless approach to eliminate anti-national activities," he said.

While doing police work, he said, the security of the nation should always be in the officers' mind and their eyes should always be open to ensure the security of the nation.

Shah said as the home minister of the country, he can definitely say that now no one has the courage to insult India's borders and the army.

"We have done a lot to provide tight security to our borders and it is being done," he said.

The home minister said earlier Jammu and Kashmir, Northeast and Left Wing Extremism-affected areas were the three sore areas, but now security forces have achieved success in reducing violence by 70 per cent in these three places.

He said now Indian agencies have complete dominance in these three hotspots.

Referring to the new criminal laws, he said that in five years, the new laws will be fully implemented in every police station across the country, including with installation of technology, development of software and training.

After that, the process of justice will be completed within three years after the FIR is registered, he said. PTI ACB TIR TIR