Young lions tend to explore environment when introduced in a region: Anna Zoological Park

Chennai, Oct 5 (PTI) The Arignar Anna Zoological Park, one of the popular landmarks near Chennai, on Sunday said young lions tend to wander and explore surroundings when they are introduced to a region.

After reports in a section of the media that claimed a 'young lion' was missing, the Park in an official release said, the animal is currently exploring the environment, which is normal and expected behaviour for a young lion.

The Park is home to nine lions, of which seven are maintained in the Lion Safari, which is spread across 50 acre land with 90 per cent coverage of vegetation, the release said.

The five-year-old male lion, 'Sheryaar' was brought to the Park through an animal exchange programme with the Bannerghatta Biological Park, Bengaluru in 2023.

Referring to the incident, the release said Sheryaar was released into the safari area as usual, and it did not return to its shelter on the night of October 3.

As lions usually return to the night shelter by evening, the management immediately deployed search teams in place, the Park said.

On the steps taken by the authorities, the release said, "the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden inspected the Safari on Sunday and interacted with the monitoring teams and gave necessary instructions to get documentary photo-video capture of the lion." A team from Advanced Institute for Wildlife Conservation has also been pressed in operation with requisite camera traps to monitor the movement of the lion, the release said.

"All necessary precautionary and monitoring measures are being undertaken to ensure the animal's well-being and safety," it said.

On October 4, the search team sighted the lion inside the Safari area and on Sunday, pug marks have also been recorded near the compound wall within the safari area. This indicates that the lion is currently exploring the environment which is normal and expected behaviour for a young lion.

The release also clarified that the entire perimeter of the Safari Zone has been secured by "a boundary wall and a chain-link mesh fencing," ensuring the animal remains within the Safari area.

While animals in the Safari of the Zoo are monitored with the help of drones during the day and thermal imagine during night, the release said, 10 camera traps have been installed for ensuring movements of the lion.

"It is pertinent to note that such instances (of lion not returning to shelter) have occurred in the past as well. Young lions, by nature, tend to wander and explore their surroundings," the release said.

In earlier occurrences, such lions have safely returned to their night shelters within two to three days, the release added. PTI VIJ KH