Young 'lovers' found hanging from tree in UP's Barabanki; suicide suspected

Barabanki (UP), Feb 27 (PTI) A young man and a woman were found hanging from a tree on the Hetmapur-Suratganj road here on Friday, with police suspecting the duo died by suicide, an official said.

The deceased have been identified as Haroon (22), a resident of Dashwantpur village, and Sheeba (20), a resident of Lalpur.

Villagers said the two shared a romantic relationship. Family members are allegedly opposed to their relation and were not in favour of marriage.

Both were reported to be missing from home a day earlier.

According to police, the bodies were found hanging from a guava tree by villagers under Mohammadpur Khala police station area on Friday morning. Upon receiving information, a police team arrived and inspected the scene, and collected necessary evidence. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Mohammadpur Khala Station House Officer Ashutosh Mishra said prima facie the case appears to be a suicide, but all aspects are being investigated.

The SHO said the possibility of a family dispute, a love affair, and other probable angles are also being considered.

The actual cause of death will be revealed only after the post-mortem report is received, he said, adding that police are questioning family members.