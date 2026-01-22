Young man accused of kidnapping minor found dead in police custody

Nagpur, Jan 22 (PTI) A 19-year-old man arrested for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl was found dead in the custody of Nagpur police, an official said on Thursday.

Manojkumar Ramji Bhatia was recently arrested in Uttar Pradesh in connection with a case registered against him for kidnapping, and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Jaripatka police station.

He was brought to Nagpur and produced in a local court on Wednesday. The court remanded him in police custody for two days, the official said.

“The accused was kept in police custody after getting the court remand. During routine checking on Thursday morning, he was found hanging inside the lock-up,” said a senior official.

Police said the incident most likely took place late Wednesday night.

Another police official said, “We immediately informed senior officers and shifted the body for post-mortem. An inquiry has been initiated as per procedure.” A resident of Handiya village in UP’s Prayagraj district, Bhatia had come to Nagpur for education and lived in the Jaripatka area, said police sources. During this period, he allegedly kidnapped a minor girl who belonged to his native village, they said.

Following a complaint by the girl’s family, police traced Bhatia and brought him and the minor to Nagpur, the sources said.

Police said they have informed Bhatia’s family about the incident. Further investigation is underway, and statements of the policemen who were on duty at the time are being recorded. PTI COR NR