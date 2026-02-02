Young man found dead under suspicious circumstances, cops register murder case

Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) Police registered a case of murder against an unidentified person after an 18-year-old youth was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the Prabhadevi area of Mumbai, an official said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Anshu Verma, a resident of Kamgar Nagar. According to police, serious injury marks were later found on his face and neck.

On Saturday night, Verma was found lying unconscious near the gate of Kamgar Nagar in an intoxicated condition. He was taken to his room, which was visited by his employer, Akshay Patil, police said.

According to police, no visible injury marks were initially noticed, and there were no signs of any untoward incident.

However, when Verma didn't wake up in the early hours of Sunday, he was rushed to KEM Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

During the postmortem examination, doctors found deep assault injuries on his face and prominent reddish pressure marks on the neck, indicating possible strangulation.

In his complaint, Patil alleged that after he left the room, an unknown person may have entered the premises and brutally assaulted Verma before strangling him to death.

Based on the complaint, Dadar police have registered a case of murder against an unidentified accused. CCTV footage from the crime scene and surrounding areas is being examined.

Police said the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the final post-mortem report is received. PTI ZA NSK