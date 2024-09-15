Young man, four-year-old girl killed in separate road accidents

Nagpur, Sep 15 (PTI) A 22-year-old engineer and a four-year-old girl were killed in separate road accidents involving an unidentified vehicle and a truck in Nagpur city, police said on Sunday.

Kunal Vishwas was killed and his friend was critically injured when an unidentified vehicle rear-ended their motorcycle on Wardha Road on Saturday night, an official said.

Both men were dragged for some distance, police said, adding that the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

The deceased Vishwas hailed from Raipur and worked at a healthcare company in MIHAN in Nagpur.

In another incident, four-year-old Sanjana Jhakanikar was crushed to death by a speeding truck on Koradi Road on Sunday afternoon when she was crossing the road with her elder sister.

The truck driver fled the scene as a huge crowd gathered at the spot, police said.

The deceased was living with her sister and maternal grandparents, as her parents work in Latur, police said.

Police have registered cases and investigating. PTI COR NSK