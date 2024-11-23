Young man held in Chennai for ''Meth'' peddling

Chennai, Nov 23 (PTI) A-29 year old man was arrested for possessing 4.46 grams of methamphetamine, which was intended for sale, police said on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, a special police team led by Arumbakkam police inspector found the man in possession of the drug on the night of November 20. Officials seized the contraband and his mobile phone, and he was produced before a court which remanded in judicial custody, a city police release said. The youth, identified later as Abithraj, and belonging to Choolaimedu locality in the city, has been charged for alleged narcotics possession and peddling. PTI VGN ADB