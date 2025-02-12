Young man killed in wild elephant attack in Kerala's Wayanad

Wayanad: A 27-year-old man has been killed in a suspected wild elephant attack in this hill district, police said here on Wednesday.

The incident was reported from a tribal settlement in Attamala that comes under the Meppadi police station limits, they said.

The victim has been identified as Balakrishnan, a member of the tribal community, police said.

The incident is believed to have occurred on Tuesday night and his body was found on Wednesday, they added.

Officials from the police and forest departments have reached the locality.

The incident was reported a day after a 45-year-old man was killed in a wild elephant attack in a forest-fringe area in Noolpuzha village on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border in this district.

Following that incident, locals staged protests on Tuesday alleging that they were unable to step out of their homes due to the constant threat of attacks by wild animals including elephants.