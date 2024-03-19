Young man stabbed to death over dispute, brother critical; one held

Thane, Mar 19 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in his house while his brother was seriously injured when they were attacked by a group of persons over a dispute in Thane district on Tuesday, police said.

Police have arrested one person so far, an official said.

He said some persons had tried to attack Yash Gupta and his two friends when they were on their way to a hospital in Kalyan on March 18.

"Gupta and his friends later clashed with the group led by one Yogesh Patel, a developer, leaving two of his aides injured. In the wee hours of Tuesday, Patel and others allegedly entered the house of Gupta and fatally attacked him. His brother was also attacked when he tried to intervene," an official said.

The deceased Gupta was employed in a private company.

Police have arrested one of the attackers, identified as Santosh Yadav, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code on charges of murder and attempt to murder. PTI COR NSK