Young man, woman found hanging from tree in Jaipur; probe on

Jaipur, Dec 24 (PTI) The bodies of a young man and a woman were found hanging from a tree along the Dhobalai river under Govindgarh police station limits here on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Narendra and Neelam. Both were found hanging from the same tree with nooses around there neck, police said.

A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team was called to the scene to collect evidence, they added.

The bodies were later sent to the mortuary of the government hospital in Chomu for postmortem examination.

Govindgarh Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajesh Jangid said a note was recovered from the spot and the matter is being investigated in the light of the contents of the letter.

"Prima facie, it appears to be a case related to a love affair," he said.

The officer said Narendra had earlier been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and had served a jail term.

Police said further investigation was underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the deaths.