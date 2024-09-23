Young man's janeu cut and thrown away by motorcycle-borne gang in TN

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu), Sep 23 (PTI) A 24-year-old man's sacred thread was cut and thrown away here by three motorcycle-borne men and they mocked at him for wearing it and a case has been registered, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred at Palayamkottai here on the evening of September 21, while Akilesh was walking towards the local Astika Samaj run by Brahmins to take part in a bhajan, they said.

While he was on his way to the event, wearing a dhothi and without a shirt, the three men on the motorcycle stopped him and cut and threw away his sacred thread (called Poonool in Tamil) and after mocking at him, told him to not sport Poonool again.

Astika Samaj functionaries alongwith Hindu Munnani (an RSS affiliated outfit) office-bearers lodged a complaint with Perumalpuram police (Palayamkottai) on the night of September 21.

A case was registered and a probe is on to nab the yet to be identified men, they said, adding CCTV recordings in the vicinity of the incident are being screened.