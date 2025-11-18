Young NCC cadets experience their first flight in J-K’s Udhampur

Jammu, Nov 18 (PTI) The 1 J&K Air Squadron NCC on Tuesday offered young cadets their first-ever flying experience in Udhampur district, marking a significant step in the ongoing efforts to cultivate early aviation awareness and discipline among them, an official said.

A total of 16 cadets -- eight each from Junior Division and Junior Wing -- from various schools participated in the exercise, each undertaking an air familiarization sortie in the Virus SW-80 microlight aircraft, a defence spokesperson said.

He said the flying was executed under the supervision of commanding officer and technical staff, ensuring adherence to all aviation safety protocols.

The training was designed to familiarize cadets with fundamental aviation concepts and provide them with an initial orientation to powered flight, the spokesperson said.

Prior to the commencement of flying operations, he said the cadets received a detailed pre-flight briefing covering aircraft structure and basic systems, cockpit orientation, standard safety procedures and emergency protocols.

Following the briefing, each cadet was individually strapped in and guided through a carefully monitored flight experience aboard the Virus SW-80 microlight aircraft by the commanding officer, the spokesperson said.

He said the sorties provided cadets with a unique insight into real-time aircraft operations, including take-off dynamics, level flight characteristics, coordinated turns, and landing procedures.

For many cadets, this was their inaugural experience onboard an aircraft, making the event both educational and inspirational, he said.

Wing Commander Nitin Yadav, Commanding Officer of the unit, commended the young cadets for their enthusiasm and composure, noting that early exposure to aviation is a vital component in shaping future officers and aviation professionals.

He emphasized that the Squadron remains committed to providing structured and progressive training opportunities that foster leadership, discipline, and technical aptitude in NCC cadets.

The cadets expressed deep appreciation for the opportunity, describing the experience as motivating, enriching, and confidence-enhancing, the spokesperson said, adding many shared that the sortie reinforced their aspiration to pursue careers in the Indian Air Force or related aerospace fields.

The successful conduct of the flying activity reflects the continued dedication of the 1 J&K Air Squadron NCC to uphold the highest standards of cadet training and contribute meaningfully to national youth development initiatives, the spokesperson added.