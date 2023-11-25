Young Odisha woman killed over ‘extramarital affair’; body parts found

Nabarangpur (Odisha), Nov 25 (PTI) Body parts of a 22-year-old woman, who was murdered allegedly over an extramarital affair, were recovered inside a forest in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district on Saturday.

Advertisment

A police source said that as many as 31 parts of the tribal woman’s body were buried below the ground.

A man, with whom the victim was suspected to have been romantically involved, and his wife were detained in connection with the murder.

According to the complaint lodged by the deceased’s father, she had left her village house on Wednesday, following which her family members and villagers started searching for her in nearby localities, said Aditya Sen, the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Raighar.

Advertisment

He filed the complaint after getting some information from locals and suspecting that the couple, who has five children, might have killed her, Sen said.

It appears that the victim went to the couple’s house on Wednesday and demanded that he marry her and that led to her death.

During an investigation launched based on the complaint, the body parts were recovered.

The police registered a case and the body parts were sent for postmortem examination, Sen said. PTI COR AAM NN