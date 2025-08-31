Young officers need to balance constitutional duty, citizens' expectations: Jitendra Singh

Mussoorie, Aug 31 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that young officers need to balance constitutional duty, political realities and citizens' expectations with dignity.

Speaking at the 100th Foundation Course for the new Officer Trainees of 2025 batch at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) here, he reminded the probationers that they were "the architects of 2047 India" and that their role as custodians of the Constitution would be central to building a developed and citizen-centric nation.

Singh, the minister of state for personnel, said the young officers must "remain adaptable and uphold humility, integrity, and moral courage".

Acknowledging the challenges ahead, he said, "Young officers would need to balance constitutional duty, political realities and citizen expectations with dignity." According to a Personnel Ministry statement, the minister also inaugurated the academy's new 800-seater auditorium, Kartavyashila, constructed at a cost of Rs 50 crore.

Singh described it as "a crucible of ideas, debates, and inspiration" designed to foster collective learning and esprit de corps among entrants from all services.

He said these young civil servants entering the services today are entrusted with shaping India's trajectory as the country approaches its centenary of independence in 2047.

He highlighted the diversity of the cohort, which includes officer trainees from 19 civil services, including the All India Services, central services and the Royal Bhutan Civil Service, calling it a reflection of the inclusive nature of India's administration.

Singh also drew attention to the academy's new One District One Product (ODOP) Display Hall and Facilitation Centre, aimed at showcasing local enterprise and linking it to national markets.

The initiative, he said, would help officer trainees appreciate the importance of grassroots livelihood opportunities in inclusive development.